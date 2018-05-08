HOUSTON — A local woman is facing four counts of animal cruelty after being accused of abandoning her seven cats at an abandoned house in the Bear Creek Village subdivision. According to the Harris County Pct. Constables Office, the cats were left to suffer in unsuitable living condition without water or food for at least a month. Watch the video for the full story.
Woman hit with multiple counts of animal cruelty after malnourished cats found at abandoned Harris County house, deputies say
-
Crime stoppers launch Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force and Reporting Hotline
-
Couple arrested after 3 children found living in plywood box for years
-
Woman leaves baby in car while she gets drunk at Spring bar, deputies say
-
Suspected DWI driver arrested after crashing vehicle into house in Spring, deputies say
-
8 dogs removed from reportedly abusive home in Houston; why more states need an animal cruelty registry
-
-
Student arrested for terroristic threat after caught cheating at Hitchcock High School
-
Two teen girls facing murder charges after man killed in northwest Harris County, deputies say
-
Suspect wanted after exposing himself to woman in Walmart parking lot, deputies say
-
$30,000 bond set for armed suspect threatening to kill man in north Houston, deputies say
-
11 arrested in San Antonio after allegedly sacrificing animals
-
-
HCSO: Suspected drug dealer, woman arrested after marijuana and cocaine found during traffic stop in Spring
-
Montgomery County Animal Shelter sends dogs to Michigan for adoption
-
Busted! Man, woman wanted for felony drug charges arrested during Atascocita traffic stop