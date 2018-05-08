Buckle up! Top dos and don’ts for navigating Houston traffic to keep you, others safe

Woman hit with multiple counts of animal cruelty after malnourished cats found at abandoned Harris County house, deputies say

Posted 6:12 PM, May 8, 2018, by

HOUSTON — A local woman is facing four counts of animal cruelty after being accused of abandoning her seven cats at an abandoned house in the Bear Creek Village subdivision. According to the Harris County Pct. Constables Office, the cats were left to suffer in unsuitable living condition without water or food for at least a month. Watch the video for the full story.