× Amber Alert: 3-year-old boy abducted by family friend found safe

TEXAS CITY, Texas— The Texas Center for the Missing announced that Alexzander Clayton Russell, 3, was found safe Wednesday after a four-day search.

Russell was abducted by Beverly Mickens, 40, on Friday around 9 p.m., police say.

According to family members, Mickens took the boy without their permission from a residence on Windward Ave in League City, TX.

Russell is described as having blue eyes, blonde hair and a birthmark on his stomach. He weighs about 28 pounds and is 2 feet 8 inches tall.

Mickens is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 115 pounds and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. Mickens has a tattoo that reads “Lil Don” on her left arm.

Mickens was last seen traveling in a Mid-2000, tan Chevy Suburban with paper plates.