At least two injured after shootout outside food mart in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — At least two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shootout late Tuesday outside a convenience store in the MacGregor area, the Houston Police Department Confirmed.

Christopher Gilbert and Caesar Bradley, both 20, were shot in the 3300 block of Dixie Drive near Allegheny around 10:10 p.m. Earlier in the investigation, police said a group of men were having an argument outside the Dixie Food Mart when there was an exchanged of gunfire.

Investigators said Gilbert was sitting in his vehicle when it was struck by a bullet. He jumped out and ran toward the Dixie Food Mart where he was struck in the right foot and left arm by gunfire.

Bradley, who was playing dice in the area, heard the gunshot and ran toward a nightclub on the same street. He was also shot in the left arm and right leg by gunfire. Gilbert was taken to the hospital in stable condition when paramedics arrived.

Meanwhile, Bradley was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators said there are no known suspects in the case at this time. Detectives said nothing to suggest the victims were involved in the altercation.

Dixie Food Mart was hit with several bullets and some items were blasted from their shelves, but no injuries were reported inside the store.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.