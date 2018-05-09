HOUSTON — Love him or hate him — and about 50% of Americans do, according to the polls — one thing hard to dispute is President Donald Trump can take a punch! In the face of what feels like the never ending Robert Mueller Russia/impeachment investigation, newly released stats say 91% of network news coverage of the president from January to April was negative. And as a legal battle with an old porno star continues, Trump continues to move right along with his agenda and American are taking notice!
Closing Comments: Love him or hate him, Trump keeps pushing forward!
