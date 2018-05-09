Fire reignites at CenterPoint Energy facility in Texas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Local firefighters continue to monitor hot spots at a Centerpoint Energy substation in Texas city after a fire flared up again Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire started Tuesday afternoon, causing a widespread power outages in the area.

Centerpoint officials says the fire could reignite from time to time over the next few days, so they'll keep an eye on it.

The utility team says they're investigating the cause and they say power has been restored to any affected customers.