Lamar CISD on alert after two separate reports of naked man approaching students walking to school

ROSENBERG, Texas — Rosenberg police are investigating after students from two different Lamar CISD schools reported being approached by a nude, or partially nude, man while walking to campus, according to a message district officials sent to parents Wednesday.

The incidents happened to students from Terry High School and George Junior High School, administrators confirmed. Police informed the district these two separate incidents occurred Tuesday and Wednesday near the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue and Marilyn Street.

According to the district, the police department has increased patrols in the area, especially prior to the beginning of school and after dismissal.

Parents and students are encouraged to immediately contact a school official or the Rosenberg Police Department if they hear of anything related to these events.

“All Lamar CISD schools want to ensure our schools and the surrounding community are safe places for our students,” officials said in the message.

Parents with questions are concerns are encouraged to call the Principal Andree Osagie at (832) 223-3400.