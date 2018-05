Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Amber alert has since been cancelled. The child has been safely recovered.

HOUSTON — Good morning, Clutch City! It's Wednesday, May 9th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe helps starts your day off right with highlights from the Rockets win, along with your Mother's Day forecast. Also, check out today's other top talkers. Click play to check it out!