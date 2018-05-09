Maggie’s Must-Haves: Unique gifts for Mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Flowers are always a safe bet but why not give your mom a unique gift this Mother's Day? Pamper your mom with these Maggie's must-haves.

Yuzu Soap

Free of chemicals and toxins, give Mom the gift of radiance with Yuzu Soap`s cleansing collections of bath bombs, lip balms and soaps!

They smell divine and also have some reasonably priced gift sets.

PediPocket

If her idea of relaxing is lounging on the couch, sipping her tea and binge watching the Real Housewives... help her be comfy and cozy with the PediPocket. This blanket is ultra-soft, made of microfiber fleece and 6 feet long to cover you from head to toe. The best part is, it has a clever foot pocket to make sure your toes always stay nice and toasty!

25% off and FREE shipping with the code MOM25 through May 14

Once Upon a Book Club

Every mom would love a subscription to Once Upon A Book Club. She will immerse herself in a reading experience each month the second she opens this incredible box. Excitement will build when she see 3-5 perfectly wrapped gifts with page numbers. Want to know what is in the gift? She'll need to read the book to find out! The gifts are carefully curated to enhance the book. It truly feels as if you are really there!

Send her one month for $35 or jump in for just $100 for a 3 month subscription, $200 for 6 months.

modernechild

Ready to snuggle in fashion? Check out these silk pajamas from modernechild for you to match your little doll this season.

They're a great quality, super silky and comfy, And less than $40,

One For Women

Then here's a gift that will have a big impact on moms. It's the One for Women "Her Spa Day" gift set. For only $68 you get a candle, lip scrub, exfoliating sugar cubes, and tea. All of the products come from women-owned businesses.

Also, $1 from every Mother's Day gift set sold will be donated to Every Mother Counts, a non-profit organization dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother.