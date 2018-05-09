Out of line? Fort Bend ISD teacher jumps on car hood to stop mom from skipping carpool lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAFFORD, Texas — A Fort Bend ISD parent isn't happy after a staff member jumped onto the hood of her SUV after she tried to skip the carpool lane Tuesday morning at her child's elementary school.

Rita Trimmer-Ray was dropping her child off at Dulles Elementary School when she tried to enter an area that was closed to incoming traffic, administrators said.

In the video, the staff member states that he works for the school and the parent is breaking the carpool lane rules. The mother responds, saying she doesn't care and tells the man she is going to post the video that her child is filming on her phone. After going back and forth with the parent for a few seconds, he eventually stands on the hood of the car and then jumps off.

FBISD officials said it's important for all parents to follow the school's traffic instruction for the safety of the students. However, administrators do not condone employees using any physical means to stop a vehicle. The district is currently reviewing the footage and statements from witnesses before making a decision on whether any actions will be taken against the faculty member.

FBISD administrators released the following statement following the incident:

While it is important for all of our parents and visitors to follow proper traffic flow patterns to ensure the safety of all students, we do not condone employees using any physical means to stop a vehicle. There were several witnesses to the incident, and district administrators are reviewing the circumstances and will take appropriate action. We understand that video of the incident was shared, and it is our hope that this incident can be used as a learning opportunity for all of our community as we stress the importance of adhering to the arrival and dismissal processes that are in place for the safety of all pedestrians. While we applaud the efforts of our staff to ensure safety at all times, this has to be balanced with their overall safety as well.

Although the mother insists the teacher's actions were over the top and inappropriate, a group of FBISD parents are coming to his defense. These parents have started an online petition to protect the teacher and applaud him for his actions.