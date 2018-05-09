Rockets set to host Warriors in Western Conference Finals

HOUSTON - Chris Paul led the Rockets to a Game 5 win against the Jazz, propelling Houston into the Western Conference Finals. In a match-up NBA fans have been looking forward to all season long, the Rockets will take on the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 is May 14 at Toyota Center.
