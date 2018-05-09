Trump attorney Michael Cohen accused of selling access to White House for millions of dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Uh oh! It looks like President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has some 'splainin' to do!

At least, that's according to porn star Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti who claims Cohen's been on the take, reeling in hundreds of thousands of dollars from several companies including AT&T and another company, Columbus Nova, with ties to a U.S.-sanctioned Russian oligarch.

Cohen's side company Essential Consulting reportedly received as much as $500,000 in payments from Columbus Nova last year, according to the New York Times.

Avenatti calls it 'pay to play.'

"Michael Cohen should not be selling access to the President of the United States," Avenatti charged.

"That's the decision of an independent company and has nothing to do with the White House," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters at the Wednesday press briefing.

Avenatti alleges the $130,000 hush payment made to his client came from payments made to Essential Consulting and claims he has proof the Russian oligarch was involved.

However, he has yet to release it.

Meantime, the company says it's 100 percent American-controlled, and the Russian oligarch had nothing to do with its transactions.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has also questioned all the parties involved.

AT&T has been embroiled in a battle to get government-approval for a $109 Billion merger with Time Warner.

Dallas-based AT&T has admitted to paying Cohen's firm a total of $200,000 to gain 'insights' into dealing with the administration.

Of course, if all they wanted were 'Trump insights,' the telecom giant could have saved a few hundred thousand bucks by picking up the book 'Understanding Trump.'

As multiple investigations continue, perhaps the public will get some insight into what exactly was for sale— and who was really buying it?