TSU employee gets baby girl for Mother’s Day after taking in single-father, infant impacted by Harvey

HOUSTON — So, all you mom's out there, what do you want for Mother’s Day?

How does a brand new baby daughter sound? That's exactly what Texas Southern University faculty member Dr. Bernada Baker got. You see, Baby Bella and her dad were living in a car that was swept away by Hurricane Harvey. That's when Baker opened her door and her heart to the pair.

So, Cricket Wireless along with local rapper Paul Wall made a surprise announcement in the form a $4,500 donation and $500 in Mother’s Day gifts to go towards adoption fees and get the new mother started.

Another all-inspiring person, 72-year-old Doris Blake. This Saturday, Blake is receiving the esteemed honor of walking across the graduation stage at TSU with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

It's been a long 34-year journey for the soon to be grad, who also works at the university. Blake hopes will inspire others to never give up on their dreams.

Two amazing women doing amazing things that all of us can be proud of.