WATCH LIVE: HPD, health officials speak on dangers of illegal CBD oil after investigation exposes three Houston smoke shops selling it

HOUSTON — Local law enforcement and health officials are discussing the dangerous of CBD oil after a months-long investigation revealed the illegal substance was being sold at multiple Houston smoke shops. According to investigators, lab results showed the oils contained synthetic cannabinoids, the same substance found in the illegal drug Kush.

The Houston Police Department seized large quantities of CBD oil from the Fantasy at 1412 Westheimer Road, Smokey Doke at 5784 Bingle Road and Dreamerz at 2961 Bingle Road on May 2.

The shops are also being sued in a lawsuit claiming the stores are a nuisance and are under injunctive order prohibiting them from selling illegal substances.

During the briefing, investigators will display the oil seized and city leaders will explain the health and legal ramifications to the general public.