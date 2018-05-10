× HPD: 12-year-old girl at center of Amber Alert considered to be in grave danger

HOUSTON— The Texas Center for the Missing and the Houston Police Department have issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for 12-year-old Jennifer Castillo.

According to police, Castillo went missing Tuesday around 7 p.m. on 6601 Harbor Town Drive.

“It is our belief that at this time she is being held against her will. Family members say she left the apartment and was seen in the complex talking on her and phone never returned. At this time we feel that this is a kidnapping and that there is a credible threat,” said Houston Police Homicide Detectives.

Castillo is described as brown hair, brown eyes, and curly brown hair. She weighs 100 pounds and is 5 feet tall.

Police consider Castillo to be in grave danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.