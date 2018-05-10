× County attorney wins court order against smoke shops selling illegal vaping oil

HOUSTON— Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan has won court orders against two Spring Branch smoke shops to stop them from selling vaping oil laced with illegal chemicals.

Ryan has filed more than a dozen lawsuits to stop retailers from selling Kush including, Smokey Doke Smoke Shop located at 5784 Bingle, and Dreamerz Smoke Shop located at 2961 Bingle.

The synthetic CBD (cannabidiol) oil, also called “Spice” and “K2,” is often used with a vaping device and can cause rapid heart rate, vomiting, violent behavior, hallucinations and suicidal thoughts.

Law enforcement agencies have seen an increase in the use of “laced” CBD oil by teens and young adults due to it being manufactured and sold by retail stores as “gummie” candy.

“These drug manufacturers and the store owners who sell these products are causing severe harm to Harris County residents, particularly our young people,” County Attorney Ryan said. “Whether it’s Kush or CBD oil, the County Attorney’s Office will continue our efforts to stop these sales and protect our residents.”