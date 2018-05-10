Houston home sales median price hits record high despite Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's hot in Houston! No, we're not talking about the weather— we're talking real estate!

Median prices on Houston homes are reaching record highs despite Hurricane Harvey, according to a new report from the Houston Association of Realtors.

"We have some fantastic news about our real estate market in Houston; we have rebound since last month. Home sales are up 7%, the median price point from homes is $240,000, and our average sale price has increased to $305,000,"HAR Chair Kenya Burrell-VanWormer said.

Realtor Jose Medrano said the market has actually increased in prices because there was a shortage of homes available after the floods.

"There are a lot of investors that are coming in and buying up these homes and fixing them up and flipping them," Medrano said.

Despite Harvey setting back Houstonians, who were affected by the floods, Medrano said it's the perfect time to buy.

"The people that actually were affected by it, they're selling at a lower price, and just looking to buy a home to move in and not have to worry about it again so that is why prices have gone up."

Burrell-VanWormer urges Houston home shoppers to be patient because it may take a while to find what you're looking for.

"Buyers be patient and make sure that you were pre-approved when you're out looking for homes with your realtors," Burrell-VanWormer said.

"We are still in a sellers market right now because of our inventory but understand that there is the right home out there for you, it will just require a little more patience in this market. "