HPD: Woman shot to death after suspected teen gang members ask for boyfriend’s nationality; killers still at large

HOUSTON — “Where are you from?” — is the question allegedly asked before a group of at least five teens, possibly gang members, opened fire on Zulemya Hernandez, her boyfriend and her father as they stood outside the family’s apartment in the Gulfton area.

On April 15, Hernandez and the other two victims were in the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive when they were confronted by the group at about 4:45 p.m. Investigators said one of the shooters asked for the boyfriend’s national origin, and when he responded Salvadoran, several of the teens pull out handguns and started shooting the victims.

Hernandez was killed almost instantly, police said.

Her boyfriend was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but he survived. Her father was also shot, but his injuries were non life-threatening.

The Houston Police Department is now searching for the teens, who range from ages 15 to 19 years old. All five suspects wore black hooded sweatshirts and other dark clothing at the time of the shooting.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.