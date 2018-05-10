Killer still unidentified after man found fatally shot in parking lot of southwest Houston apartments, police say

HOUSTON — Months after a man was shot to death in the Briar Forest area, Houston police are still searching for the victim’s alleged killer.

Goddy Chika was found dead around 3:20 a.m. March 7 at an apartment complex parking lot in the 2200 block of Hayes Road. According to police, several witnesses reported seeing a small mid-sized car driving away from the complex after hearing gunshots.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of a possible suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.