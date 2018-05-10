Man arrested after 15-year-old killed in ‘violent and brutal attack’ while talking to mom by phone

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in the brutal death of a 15-year-old Utah girl is in custody, police said Wednesday.

Around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, law enforcement officials in Colorado took 24-year-old Shaun French into custody without incident, according to KSTU.

Salt Lake City teen Baleigh Bagshaw was ambushed and killed inside her own home Monday, and her mother heard part of the attack, which Salt Lake Police Dept. Sgt. Brandon Shearer called “very violent and brutal.”

“She was on the phone checking in with her mother after arriving home from school, when she was violently attacked” Shearer said. “The mother heard the attack going on and then the phone went dead. At that time the mother called a neighbor to go check on Baleigh.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A short time later, police arrived and found the teenager dead.

Police officially named French as a suspect in the homicide. He originally had a warrant out for his arrest for unlawful sexual acts with a minor.

Officials said French had a previous sexual relationship with Bagshaw and had lived in her home for a time. French was not living in the home when the homicide occurred.

French is being held in Colorado pending extradition to Utah. He was held for charges related to unlawful sexual acts with a minor. He may face additional charges, according to KSTU.

Today OCSO and CSP stopped and arrested Shaun French age 24 at Hwy 50 / CR 13. French was wanted out of Utah on sex assault charges. Thanks to @CSP_LaJunta and @PuebloCountySO for assistance. @OteroSheriff pic.twitter.com/nOpa2guON5 — Otero County Undersheriff - Colorado (@CountyOtero) May 9, 2018

Police said a combination of tips and detective work led authorities to French’s location.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Baleigh's family.

This is a developing story.