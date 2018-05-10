Man who lost wife, baby in Clear Lake drunken driver crash suing for $40 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR LAKE, Texas — A lawsuit seeking $40 million has been filed against the underage drunken driver and two businesses connected to the violent death of a local woman and her infant child in Clear Lake.

Investigators said Shayla Joseph, 36, and her 3-month-old baby, Braylan, were instantly killed when Veronica Rivas crashed her SUV into the mother's car as the vehicles drove down I-45 near El Dorado Boulevard on Feb. 28.

Rivas was only 20 years old at the time of the crash and police say she had been illegally served alcohol at a Houston bar. The lawsuit names Dempsey's Tavern and Crescent City Connection Sports and Oyster Bar as the venues that served the underage patron and continued to give Rivas drinks until it was clear the suspect and her friend were intoxicated.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has also filed criminal charges against three other people who were at Crescent City Connection that night— a bartender and two men who were buying Rivas drinks. One of the men has been identified as the bar owner's son.

So now, the case continues in civil, as well as, criminal criminal court.