MUST SEE VIDEO: Brave NJ cops pull man from car engulfed in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSELLE, N.J. — A group of New Jersey police officers are being hailed as heroes after risking their lives to pull a man from a burning car.

Body cam video shows officers arriving to a black, smoking 4-door sedan with deeply tinted windows. The officers break the window before pulling the 42-yea-old man from the cab as he resists. Video shows the man holding onto the steering wheel while the car becomes engulfed in flames.

After finally getting him out of the vehicle, police drag the man several feet away from the car before carrying him to the grass.

Witnesses said the man seemed disoriented and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officers say they received several calls about the parked car being on fire and thank all those who called 911.

It was a great example of see something, say something.