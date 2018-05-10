× One brother dead, other in critical condition after family altercation at senior living facility

HOSUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating a family dispute that turned violent Wednesday night.

According to police, officers arrived to find one brother fatally shot and another suffering from gunshot wounds at the Chelsea Senior’s Community in the 3200 block of West Little York.

Witnesses told officers that the two brothers got into a fight and one brother pulled out a gun and shot the other brother.

Both of the men fell to the ground and wrestled over the gun.

The brother who was suffering from gunshot wounds managed to get the gun away from his brother and fatally shoot him.

The other brother was transported to Memorial Hermann in critical but stable condition.