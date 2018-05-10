Package bomb explodes on doorstep of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, officials say

BEAUMONT, Texas — Local police and FBI agents are investigating Thursday after a package bomb exploded overnight on the front steps of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont.

Investigators said the explosion took place sometime Wednesday night— shattering windows and damaging the walls. A reverend at the church noticed the building was damaged when he arrived at church the following morning, according to Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle.

“I give thanks to God that no one was hurt in this incident,” Doyle said in a Facebook post directed at the congregation.

One church leader says everyone is on-edge because someone could have picked up the package and been seriously hurt or killed. Doyle mentioned a similar incident happened at a local Starbucks on April 26, which also raised concern in the community.

The church, which is home to the All Saints’ Episcopal School, will remain closed until further notice.

“Our main concern right now is the pastoral care needs of the congregation and school are met,” Doyle said. “In the meantime, [several bishops] and I ask for your prayers for Steven Balke and his family, the St. Stephen’s and All Saints’ staff, the first responders, and all those affected by this incident.”