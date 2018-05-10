Parents upset after elementary school field trip makes impromptu stop to gun show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORCHESTER, S.C. — A little unauthorized gun play during a 5th grade field trip has one South Carolina school district hot as a pistol with one of their teachers.

A group of William Memorial Elementary 5th graders in Dorchester were on a trip to tour St. George Middle School to see what it will be like next year.

But instead of returning to the elementary school, the teacher made a quick detour that, Belinda Guice— a substitute teacher and mom to a fifth grader on the trip —didn't agree with!

The building was previously a National Guard armory and then the town's police station.

Guice snapped these pictures of grown men demonstrating different types of guns to the group of kids.

Something parents hadn't given permission for their students to experience. The parents say the teacher acted without consent.

The school district released a statement outlining the approval process for all school field trips, in part, saying "once parents give their consent, the trip must comply with the approval of the district and the parents. Any deviation is a policy violation, which is handled in accordance with district personnel and policies."

Looks like no field trips for this teacher from now on.