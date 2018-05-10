Is Fido ready for hurricane season? Pet disaster prep kits donated to Harris County Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Hurricane Harvey showed many Texans just how unprepared they were for a major weather event.

“I think last year serves as an excellent reminder for everyone that we must be prepared at all times,” Dr. Michael White, the director of the Harris County Veterinary Public Health Division said.

This Saturday will close out Hurricane Preparedness Week with National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day. And if you look back to Hurricane Harvey, it’s clear many pet owners were not prepared.

According to a Banfield Foundation survey, 91% of pet owners are still not prepared for a natural disaster. That’s why Banfield and the Veterinary Emergency Team at Texas A&M are delivering 500 pet disaster preparedness kits to 100 area animal shelters right here in Harris County.

And these pet “go bags” are being delivered via an impressive mobile veterinary medical unit that pitched in big during Harvey.

“This truck brings it! It provides us the ability to do everything from the very basic, all up through surgery if we need to do surgery in the middle of a disaster,” Director Wesley Bisset of the Veterinary Emergency Team at Texas A&M University said.

And if you’re thinking of becoming a new fur mom this Mother’s Day, and adopting an animal, you might check out the website 13-year-old Aiden Horwitz, from the Austin area, created as part of a year-long class project.

Aiden’s site, DogDoOrDogDont.org, asks 13 questions for prospective dog owners. Based on the answers, the site will match you with the best dog that fits your lifestyle.

But most importantly, remember hurricane season starts June 1. DON’T be caught unprepared.

“And when we’re preparing for a disaster, we need to think about not just our family but our pets who should also be considered a family member,” Dr. White reminds us.