Pothole of the Day: Bellaire Boulevard and Tres Lagunas Drive

HOUSTON — Our latest pothole is causing trouble in the Alief area. The crater of a pothole sits right on the corner of Bellaire Boulevard and Tres Lagunas Drive. Make sure to buckle up your seat belts before getting on this ride!  Check out the video above to see why drivers are literally going in circles to avoid this tire popper.