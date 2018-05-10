Simon Says: I have the best commencement speech you’ll never hear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that we’re in graduation season, and someone you know has a new diploma, here’s something that I don’t think is very smart: Famous people giving commencement speeches.

Good work if you can get it. Some people can make six figures for showing-up, like Katie Couric did in 2006 at Oklahoma.

Matthew McConoughey was alright, alright, alright with the $135,000 fee for speaking at The University of Houston --- although he said the money was going to charity.

This spring at a school near you, everyone from Michael Keaton, Queen Latifa, and Oprah will be giving graduation advice.

A celebrity speech can get your parents get excited and perhaps bring a viral moment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfjGmBVAL-o

But what’s the value?

It’s ironic how universities shell out thousands of dollars for speakers they hope turns into publicity, that hopefully, attracts a new set applicants.

You get the feeling it’s not for the graduates, it’s a marketing strategy for a kid who just got their driver’s license.

If I gave a commencement speech, I’d do it for free and give advice and a reality that’s worth a lot.

Things like, how to deal with how scary it can be out there, and how many months it could take to get a job while managing the stress over your student loans.

How to deal with still living with your parents in a year, because you can’t afford an apartment.

When you go on a job interview, I’d tell you how to do your homework about the company and walk-in with an original thought or concept.

Once you’re hired, I’ll remind you to show up on time each day!

That’s real-life stuff for you. The kind of advice that will never get old. Unlike those star-studded speeches that don’t age well

Take a look at this at about the 2:40 mark…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7IvGwEGH-4

Congrats to the Class of 2018!

Remember, famous words of wisdom can be like that that cap and gown----after dealing with it once, you’ll never use it again.