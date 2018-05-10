Mugshot released of man charged in HCC Central Campus social media threats

HOUSTON — A local man has been arrested after the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot and kill students at the Houston Community College Central Campus in a Facebook post, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Luis Antonio Rivera is charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

HCC police said Rivera, 21, posted the following message using the name Elijah Eli Saltibanez to the social media platform:

“I will attack and shoot everyone and kill everyone in hcc Central campus in May 7 2018 I will kill everyone including students and teachers are gonna die and also I will kill the hcc police department.”

Investigators said he also posted a threat against President Donald Trump and students in local school districts.

If convicted, Rivera could face up to 10 years in prison.

The arrest comes after administrators were forced to shut the campus down for several days during finals as a precaution. Students and faculty were able to return to school on Wednesday, and final exams were re-scheduled for a later date.

“I’m really scared for my life, I’ll tell you that,” HCC Central student Jasmine Sims told NewsFix.

"I had a bio exam, but I guess I don't have it anymore," student Umair Quershi said.

After the threat was made, the school system released the following statement: