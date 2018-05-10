× Woman found dead inside Heights area townhome, foul play is possible, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a Heights area townhome.

According to police, patrol officers responded to the call around 8:30 p.m. at 4400 Center Street.

A man that lives at the residence told officers that the woman, who he said was 35 years of age, was sleeping in the bedroom. When he woke up to check on her, she was dead.

“There are no signs of trauma, however, because the death is undetermined we’re waiting on the medical examiner and homicide investigators to come out and conduct a follow-up investigation to ensure that there was no foul play,” Houston Police Department Lieutenant Larry Crowson said.