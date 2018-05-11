Class Acts: Jolie Duong is dominant on the mound and at the plate

HOUSTON - Jolie Duong is a powerful force on the mound, but the Bellaire pitcher is also dangerous with the bat. The Cardinals' dual threat helped Bellaire reach the third round of the playoffs. Next year, Duong will play softball at Army West Point. To learn more about this Class Act, check out the video above!