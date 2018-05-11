HOUSTON — Melissa McCarthy returns in the latest comedy directed by her husband Ben Falcone, Life of the Party. A PG-13 endeavor compared to her usual R-rated vulgarity, finds the Oscar nominated comedian heading back to college— with her daughter! AP award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews this week’s newest releases which also include Jim Carrey in the investigative crime flick Dark Crimes. Additionally, Gabrielle Union is fighting for her family in home invasion suspense thriller Breaking In. Your guide to this weeks box office options starts right here on Flix Fix only at CW39.
Flix Fix: Life of the Party, Dark Crimes and Breaking In
-
Flix Fix: Red Sparrow, Death Wish, A Fantastic Woman
-
Flix Fix: Unsane, Midnight Sun, The Leisure Seeker, The Death of Stalin and Pacific Rim: Uprising
-
Flix Fix: Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, A Ciambra, Paddington 2 and Winchester
-
Flix Fix: Avengers Infinity Wars, The Rider and Kings
-
Flix Fix: Tully, Overboard and Backstabbing for Beginners
-
-
Flix Fix: I Feel Pretty, Lean on Pete and Finding your Feet
-
Flix Fix: Rampage, Where is Kyra and You Were Never Really Here
-
Flix Fix: Rampage, Where Is Kyra, You Were Never Really Here, Beirut, An Ordinary Man and Krystal
-
Flix Fix: Dustin Chase reviews A Quiet Place, Blockers, The Miracle Season
-
Flix Fix: Ready Player One, Journey’s End and Flower
-
-
Flix Fix: Lara Croft, 7 Days in Entebbe and Love Simon
-
Flix Fix: Black Panther, Loveless and Nostalgia
-
HPD: Woman shot to death after suspected teen gang members ask for boyfriend’s nationality; killers still at large