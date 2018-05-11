× Former West University Place mayor reported missing, last seen at car rental business in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Authorities are searching for Richard “Burt” Ballanfant, a former West University Place mayor and city councilmember, who now suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ballanfant was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 3700 block of the Southwest Freeway.

He was driving a 2017 red Chevy Cruze with a Texas license plate HDL-3192.

Ballanfant is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the West University Place Police Department at 713-668-0330.

West University Police Department made a plea on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help.