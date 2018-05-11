Houston Happenings: Mother’s Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Mother & Daughter Spa Day

Begin your Mother’s Day weekend with a relaxing mother and daughter spa on Saturday, May 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Essential Body Bar.

Mothers can enjoy a day full of relaxation, facials, massages, lite refreshments and a free swag bag with goodies. Tickets are $5.

For more information, click here.

Women's Self Defense Seminar

Attend a self-defense class with your mother on Saturday, May 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Texas Krav Maga and Kickboxing.

At the seminar, attendees will learn how to achieve a survivor's mindset, learn the 5 key areas that will hurt every attacker and other self-defense moves. Tickets are $25.

For more information, click here.

Mother's Day Paint Party

Create a beautiful "Blossoms & Butterflies" masterpiece with your mom on Sunday, May 13 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Painting with a Twist on Westheimer.

Attendees must RSVP and arrive at the event 10 to 15 minutes early. The event will be free to the public.

For more information, click here.

Thursday Night Concerts at Discovery Green

Thursday Night Concerts are returning to Discovery Green Thursday, May 17.

Presented by University of Houston-Downtown, the free concert series is a family-friendly showcase of the best music around Houston.

Slim Thug and DJ Baby Roo will kick off the series on Thursday, May 17 at 7 p.m.

The event will be free to the public.

For more information, click here.