How can you tell if mom hates her Mother’s Day gift

HOUSTON — Mother's Day is upon us! What's it mean to you?

If you haven't already, there's still time to pick up a last-minute gift for the one of a kind woman who carried you around for nine months. Oh, and that whole labor thing was no picnic either. So don't blow it!

The National Retail Federation says shoppers will spend a whopping $4.6 billion visiting the jewelry store this year, buying on a budget of $180 per person. And what mom can live without a bouquet of flowers? But it's the "from the heart gift" that moms hold most dear.

Eh, who are we kidding! Mom holding out for the bling, bling, bling baby!

To add insult to injury, a recent Groupon survey says, 40% of moms will actually fake liking their gift should they get anything less than desired on their special day. So watch out for a, "thanks" or "awww!" "I love it" "wow this is great," or "I really need one of these."

If you hear one of those, maybe chuck it up to a loss and try again next year.

Happy Mother’s Day!