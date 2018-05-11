Katy ISD superintendent steps down following bullying backlash

KATY, Texas— Katy ISD Superintendent Lance Hindt announced that he will be stepping down from his position during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
"In light of the organized, relentless and dishonest smear campaign against me I cannot remain as superintendent of KISD," Hindt said.
Hindt has received criticism from parents and the community following bullying allegations made by his former KISD classmate Gregg Barrett.
A video of Barrett at a Katy ISD school board meeting back in March, shows him standing at a podium and addressing Hindt.
"I started out and I had teachers who bullied me. I had kids that bullied me, even the coaches. I had nobody to turn to. One day at lunch, I had my head shoved in the urinal where it busted my lip,” said Barrett. “Lance you were the one that shoved my head in the urinal,” said Barrett.
Superintendent Hindt was so stunned by the accusation that he couldn't do anything but laugh.
“It was difficult for me to listen to a gentleman Monday night recount a bullying incident he said occurred more than 35 years ago. As superintendent in three school districts in Texas, I have always tried to create an environment where every student is safe -- physically and emotionally. But when an individual impugns my character and reputation as the instigator of those actions, I am disappointed because it simply is not true," Hindt told NewsFix. "I do not recall this person from my childhood. I did not graduate from the same high school as Mr. Barrett, though we did attend the same junior high in 1978. And my junior high principal -- Mr. McMeans -- would never have let me (or anyone else) get away with the actions he described."
The video was posted to Facebook and soon went viral launching Hindt and Barrett into the national spotlight, with many calling for Hindt's resignation.