Katy ISD superintendent steps down following bullying backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas— Katy ISD Superintendent Lance Hindt announced that he will be stepping down from his position during Thursday night’s school board meeting.

"In light of the organized, relentless and dishonest smear campaign against me I cannot remain as superintendent of KISD," Hindt said.

Hindt has received criticism from parents and the community following bullying allegations made by his former KISD classmate Gregg Barrett.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A video of Barrett at a Katy ISD school board meeting back in March, shows him standing at a podium and addressing Hindt.

"I started out and I had teachers who bullied me. I had kids that bullied me, even the coaches. I had nobody to turn to. One day at lunch, I had my head shoved in the urinal where it busted my lip,” said Barrett. “Lance you were the one that shoved my head in the urinal,” said Barrett.

Superintendent Hindt was so stunned by the accusation that he couldn't do anything but laugh.

“It was difficult for me to listen to a gentleman Monday night recount a bullying incident he said occurred more than 35 years ago. As superintendent in three school districts in Texas, I have always tried to create an environment where every student is safe -- physically and emotionally. But when an individual impugns my character and reputation as the instigator of those actions, I am disappointed because it simply is not true," Hindt told NewsFix. "I do not recall this person from my childhood. I did not graduate from the same high school as Mr. Barrett, though we did attend the same junior high in 1978. And my junior high principal -- Mr. McMeans -- would never have let me (or anyone else) get away with the actions he described."

The video was posted to Facebook and soon went viral launching Hindt and Barrett into the national spotlight, with many calling for Hindt's resignation.

So you think the proper response to someone you almost bullied to suicide is laughter? Shame on you. #firelancehindt #lancehindtisabully #katytx #lancehindt — 🌊Fonda Harper🌊 (@GenYSnowflake) March 20, 2018

@katyisd You can be forgiven for being a bully as a child if you changed, but laughing at a man who just told you he went home and put a gun in his mouth because of your bullying is absolutely disgusting, Lance Hindt @KatyISDSupt https://t.co/Wi7PAkjNtY — Yoshua Shelton (@gumdropsmilies) March 21, 2018

Bag-o-turds Lance Hindt (@KatyISDSupt) laughs at story of #bullying that almost led to a #suicide. Come to find out he was the bully, and he laughed about it publicly. Did I mention he has the most punch-able looking face I've seen in years? A REAL P.O.S.!https://t.co/mGDtMCa7m3 — Aaron Garcia (@AaronoftheWest) March 21, 2018

How about the removal of Lance Hindt about his behaviour when he laughed at someone who came forward about a serious issue in schools like bullying. An issue that nearly cost another student his life at the hands of Lance Hindt. Do the right thing. Replace him. — Brian Scotcher (@BrianScotcher) March 22, 2018