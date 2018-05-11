NACL host 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The National Association of Letter Carriers Chapter of Houston is stamping out hunger.

The 26th annual NALC food drive kicked-off Friday at the U.S Post Office on Aldine-Bender with games and a press conference to bring awareness to the nation's largest one day food drive, helping needy families locally and all over the country.

Over 10,000 cities participate in the NALC food drive every year on the second Saturday in May.

On Saturday, May 12 postal carriers will collect nonperishable food donations left by mailboxes as they deliver mail along their routes in the greater Houston area, and this year's goal is to collect 300,000 pounds.

They can't do it without your help.

"Go out there, all of the communities, get your food out," Kanickewa Nikki Johnson, Strategic Communicationes Specialist says. "Letter carriers will pick it up during delivery services. In the case that they miss your household, they will be out the next week to picking up those can goods you provide."