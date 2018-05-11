Wall of Harvey Heroes at Discovery Green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Shell is celebrating the ordinary who did extraordinary things during Hurricane Harvey.

A Wall of Heroes is on display at Discovery Green in Downtown Houston as a thank you to hometown Harvey Heroes.

Shell partnered with Houstonians to nominate neighbors in their community who went above and beyond the call of duty during the storm.

The interactive solar-powered art installation features the faces of 153 heroes in a picture slideshow. Plus a video of the Harvey Heroes in action and your chance to write a digital thank you note to your favorite hero.

The Wall of Heroes is available at Discovery Green through Sunday. Stop by the park to thank a Harvey hero for being Houston strong!