WATCH: U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, other political leaders talk about finding possible fix to DACA program 

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Senior Member of the House Committees on Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget, and the Ranking Member on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism Homeland Security and Investigations, will join community leaders to announce her intention to co-sponsor legislation to find a DACA fix and introduce legislation for a fix to the country’s TPS protocol:

“It is outrageous that Trump and the overwhelming majority of Congressional Republicans have abandoned this country’s young DACA recipients. It is time we end this mess, created solely by the president and his Twitter fingers, and bring certainty and closure to the lives of so many of these people. That is why I have joined the USA Act as a co-sponsor, which if passed will bring relief to many DREAMERS living in uncertainty.

I will also soon introduce legislation providing relief to those living under temporary protected status (“TPS”). Since taking office, the president has been systematically disrupting the lives of TPS beneficiaries who fled violence, disaster and other difficult human conditions. The Keep America’s Values Act, which I will soon introduce, will extend temporary protected status until February 21, 2021, so that those affected by the rescission will have time to pursue legal status, or a path to citizenship. Join me as we seek and share answers to many commonly-held questions and concerns from the community.”