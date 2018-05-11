Western Showdown: Rockets vs. Warriors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's no surprise the Rockets have been preparing for the Warriors all season, and Monday night they will put their preparation to the test as they play Golden State in Game One of the Western Conference Finals.

The Rockets are the number one seed in the playoffs with the NBA's best overall record. That may be surprising to hear since the Warriors have been the "Champions of the West" three years in a row.

This has been a long-awaited match-up. Each team has their own style, but same goal, points in the paint and from the three. This will definitely be a series to watch because of the strong offensive talent both teams bring to the court.

Fans are told to head to Monday's game early because there will be some road closure around the Toyota Center causing heavier traffic than usual.

A fan who will be sure to get there early is Sam Houston High School teacher, Nicole Harris, who received two tickets to Game One of the Western Conference Finals in honor of Teacher Appreciation week.