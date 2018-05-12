Bike Against Cancer: The Rose Breast Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Rose celebrates three decades of advocacy for breast health this Mother's Day weekend by holding a 60-mile bike ride.

"The Rose" is a nonprofit breast heath care organization that has been in operation since 1986. The organization helps cover the costs of the uninsured in hopes that everybody can afford to have health care coverage in their fight with breast cancer.

The event was held at the San Jacinto Harley-Davidson with vendors and bike rider registration, all benefiting "The Rose."