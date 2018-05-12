Democrat candidates for TX governor debate in Austin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas - The Democratic runoff candidates for governor sparred Friday night in an Austin church in their first and likely only debate before the May 22 runoff election.

"I am a Democrat because I believe in giving people a fighting chance just as I had. I am an Army veteran, a federal agent of over 20 years and the last 13 years, sheriff of Dallas County," said candidate Lupe Valdez.

"I'm a Democrat because I believe deeply in fairness and equality for all people... I'm not afraid of Greg Abbott and I'm not afraid of his $45 million cash pile.," said candidate Andrew White.

White is the son of former Texas Governor Mark White who led the Lone Star State In the 1980's, but White's take on abortion became a central focus during the debate.

White says, "I trust women to make their own healthcare decisions and when I'm governor I will veto any legislation that says otherwise. Now my personal opinions have been in this campaign quite a bit. There's been a lot of discussion about that. But let me say this. My personal opinions are my personal opinions. We all have our own personal opinions."

Meanwhile, Lupe Valdez had to respond to her stance on immigration especially her record regarding interactions with federal authorities in Dallas County when it comes to detainer requests.

Valdez says, "Proven executives have tough decisions. There are no perfect solutions. I made the decision because we were going to lose funds for the most vulnerable in our communities. That included juvenile services, the re-entry programs, health and human services. I had to make imperfect choices and I did what was best for the community."

Voters will get their chance to choose on May 22 with early voting slated to start next week.