Hawaii gets funding for National Disaster and preparing for mass evacuation

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Hawaii following a request by the state's governor due to the continuous volcanic activity taking place on the island.

The order makes federal funding available to the state for local recovery efforts in areas affected by Kilauea's eruption on May 3.

"Federal funding is available to the State and to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Kilauea volcanic eruption and earthquakes in Hawaii County," the government said in a statement late Friday.

In a letter from Hawaii Governor David Ige, Ige asked Trump to formally declare the state a "major disaster." Ige estimates the cost of protecting residents over the next month could exceed $2.9 million.

So far, more than 2,000 people from areas around near the volcano's wrath have already been evacuated. Officials say more evacuations may be necessary. They're asking those living northeast of volcano Kilauea to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.