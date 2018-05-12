HFD: A man burns and dies in single-car rollover accident in SW Houston

Posted 2:52 PM, May 12, 2018, by , Updated at 03:46PM, May 12, 2018

HOUSTON— A man is dead after a rollover crash in southwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted about the Saturday morning accident on West Airport Boulevard saying  a black male between 25 and 30 years old died due to thermal burns he received after being  ejected from his vehicle.

 

The crash remains under investigation.

Related stories