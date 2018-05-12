HFD: A man burns and dies in single-car rollover accident in SW Houston

HOUSTON— A man is dead after a rollover crash in southwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted about the Saturday morning accident on West Airport Boulevard saying a black male between 25 and 30 years old died due to thermal burns he received after being ejected from his vehicle.

9:35 HFD Crew members of D-59 M-21 E-59 were dispatch to a Single Vehicle rollover accident involved in a fire where a non-identify Blk Male between 25 to 30 yrs. ejected from the vehicle during the accident lost his life due to the thermal burns on his face.@FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/s5rY7cexeb — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 12, 2018

The crash remains under investigation.