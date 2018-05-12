Local mom of five, Iesha Champs, graduates TSU law school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's a championship victory for this single mom. She's celebrating from the center stage in a comeback of a lifetime, just in time for Mother's Day.

Iesha Champs, 33, a mother of five defies the odds yet again. This time by earning a law degree from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

A flash and flicker of a viral cap and gown photo featuring her five children, sparked a media frenzy.

This super mom made national headlines and landed a spot on one of her favorite talk shows.

Champs says, "She wanted to include her kids in the photo because they helped her through law school, even participating in a mock jury."

"I sat in the bed this morning and cried, I really cried because I said, 'Lord I can not believe this. From foster care to high school drop out, I can not believe this.' It's an amazing feeling and whereever God chooses to lead me to inspire others that's what i plan on doing", said Iesha Champs.

A true champ indeed... from the classroom to the courtroom!