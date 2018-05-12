Sketch released of suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child in NW Harris County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Crime Stoppers of Houston needs your help identifying a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to officials, last March, a female girl was walking home along the 10000 block of Pilot Gully Trial near Cossey Road in northwest Harris County. The suspect tripped the victim causing her to fall and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, 30 to 40 years old, 5’10” to 6’0” tall, muscular build, dark hair, dark eyes, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with grass and dirt stains on it, black pants, and unknown colored boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.