Violent bank robbery in SE Houston caught on camera

HOUSTON – FBI Violent Crimes Task Force needs your help identifying and finding a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in southeast Houston.

According to Houston’s FBI, a man walked inside the Plains Capital Bank at the 4400 block of Griggs Road and made demands. The surveillance video shows the suspect jumping over the counter, grabbing a teller and holding her firmly around her head demanding cash. He is described as a man between 50 and 60 years old, 5'6" to 5'9" tall, thin build and clean-shaven. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray and white striped v-neck shirt, blue jeans and a black Texans baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.