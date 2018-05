Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A Texas City man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he purposely ran over a pedestrian with his truck Saturday night.

Investigators said the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found Marvin Lee Bookman, 57, dead.

According to the investigation, Texas City police identified Thaddeus Kirk, 55, as the suspect who ran over the victim following an earlier altercation between the two men. It's not clear what they argued about.

Kirk is being held on a $250,000 bond.