HPD: Man dead after being ejected in single-car crash

HOUSTON– A driver was ejected and killed Saturday night in a single-car crash on Hooper Road in south Houston, Houston Police Department said.

The driver, who has not been identified, apparently lost control and slammed into a concrete culvert at about 9:30 p.m., according to HPD.

Sergeant D. Griffiths with HPD’s Crime Division says, “He was driving at a high rate speed and failed to maintain in driving a single lane crashing into a ditch. It appears he was ejected and he died at the hospital.”

Investigators said no other occupants were inside the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.