Man shot in head in northeast Harris County, suspect remains at large

HOUSTON—The Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect who fled the scene after shooting a man in the head at a northeast Harris County nightclub early Sunday.

Investigators said the suspect was drinking at a bar located on Homestead and Norments, approached the victim and shot him once in the head before fleeing in his vehicle around 12 a.m.

Sergeant Scott Ashmore with HCSO Crime Division elaborated on the case saying, “In the past, there had been a prior altercation about a woman.”

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.