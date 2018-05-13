Seven people hospitalized Saturday night after Houston police chase

HOUSTON—Seven people ended up in the hospital with minor injuries, after a driver attempted to flee in more than one occasion from authorities, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident began at 10 p.m. in Northchase. Investigators said an officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated towards Ella Boulevard and Gears Road. The pursuit ended after the suspect slammed head-on into another vehicle that was carrying five people.

Captain Megan Howard with HPD’s Crime Division added, “Through further investigation we have been able to verify that the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.”

The suspect was also taken to a hospital as a precaution. He’s facing a litany of charges including felony evading and vehicular assault.